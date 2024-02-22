Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
