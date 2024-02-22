EAM Investors LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 19.9 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $146.31 on Thursday, hitting $880.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,462,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $1,077.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.