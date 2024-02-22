Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 1.15.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
