Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

