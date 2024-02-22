Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 849,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.11. 421,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.63. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $686,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.