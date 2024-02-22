Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down to $53.42

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.42, but opened at $50.57. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 49,805 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

