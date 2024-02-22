Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

ET stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

