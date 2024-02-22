Enerplus’ (ERF) Tender Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.85 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Trading Up 9.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Shares of ERF stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.