ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ENI Price Performance

E opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. ENI has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 319.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

