EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EnLink Midstream

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.22 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.