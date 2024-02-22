EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.22 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 84.13%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
