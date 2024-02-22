EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

ENLC opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,252 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.