Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 2,347 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVAGet Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $362,580.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen began coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

