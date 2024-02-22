Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.29) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-4.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 million. Enovix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.290 EPS.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Enovix has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.