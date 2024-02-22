Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.

Enpro Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $155.65 on Thursday. Enpro has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

