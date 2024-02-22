Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.
Enpro Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:NPO opened at $155.65 on Thursday. Enpro has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59.
Enpro Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Enpro
Enpro Company Profile
Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enpro
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.