Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, RTT News reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.050-7.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.05 to $7.35 EPS.

Entergy Trading Down 0.8 %

ETR stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 426,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Entergy by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.