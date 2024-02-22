Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 2,332,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

