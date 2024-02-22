EOS Price Down 1% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $858.18 million and $122.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,117,986,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,983,875 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.