Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.75

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.75 and last traded at $265.27, with a volume of 118387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,695,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

