Ethena USDe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $296.05 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $296.05 million and $103.79 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 408,957,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 379,142,829.25221586. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00108891 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,500,690.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

