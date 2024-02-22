Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $191.73 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $191.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $25.83 or 0.00050231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,431.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.15 or 0.00507758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00238694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00147071 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025900 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,683,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

