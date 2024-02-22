Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.