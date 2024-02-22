Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.