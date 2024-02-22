Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.78. 2,030,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,866,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,374,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exelon by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,792,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,952,000 after buying an additional 3,148,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.