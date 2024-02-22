ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of ExlService worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 523.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.