Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,468 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 220,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

