FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of FactSet Research Systems worth $452,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,965. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

