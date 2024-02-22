Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $397,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $31.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,277.84. 41,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,862. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,336.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,216.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,033.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

