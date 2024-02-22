Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,247.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,033.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,336.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $14,707,146. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.