Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.60

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 6402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3 %

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.