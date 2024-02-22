Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $78,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

AMD traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,137,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,263,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $288.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

