Federated Hermes Inc. Has $67.51 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $67,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.39.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $10.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,704,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

