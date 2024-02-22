Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,969 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.25% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $91,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,390. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $2,520,225.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

