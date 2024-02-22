Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.66. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 472,370 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $937.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

