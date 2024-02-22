Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $973.10 million and approximately $486.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 77.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,203,859 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.