Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.81

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRRGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 1271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDRR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.1% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

