Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.13

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 1886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.