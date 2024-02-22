Financial Comparison: Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) versus PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barratt Developments and PulteGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A PulteGroup 0 5 10 0 2.67

PulteGroup has a consensus target price of $102.31, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given PulteGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PulteGroup pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PulteGroup has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. PulteGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and PulteGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 21.05 PulteGroup $16.06 billion 1.37 $2.60 billion $11.74 8.83

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup 16.20% 25.97% 16.52%

Summary

PulteGroup beats Barratt Developments on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

