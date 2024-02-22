Financial Survey: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00 Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 58.26%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

This table compares TeraWulf and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 34.94 -$90.79 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $206.15 million 0.91 $43.84 million $2.34 3.42

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03% Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22%

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

