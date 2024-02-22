First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

