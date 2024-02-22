First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.08.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
