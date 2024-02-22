First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:FSD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.09.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
