First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

