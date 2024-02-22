First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.44

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 2977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,818 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

