Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.51

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.51 and last traded at $148.88, with a volume of 77233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

