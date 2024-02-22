Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 500,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

