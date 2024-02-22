Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fluor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fluor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,627,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,969,000 after acquiring an additional 378,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

