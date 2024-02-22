Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

