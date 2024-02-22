Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fluor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Fluor Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.14. Fluor has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

