Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,777 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Procore Technologies worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,328,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 180.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,358.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,840 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,087 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02.

Procore Technologies Company Profile



Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

