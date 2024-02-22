Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,919.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,258,510. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

