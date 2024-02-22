Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $347.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $395.52.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

