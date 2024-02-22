Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,406 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

