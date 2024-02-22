Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,378 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.87% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

